Ndiaye's place in the 2022 World Cup now under threat as SA tightens the screws on the referee

Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye is one of the candidate referees for the 2022 World Cup but if the SA Football Association (Safa) have their way, the controversial match official will not go anywhere near the stadiums in Qatar next year unless he attends the global showpiece as an ordinary fan or as someone's guest.

Ndiaye is at the centre of an international storm that has been raging since his questionable handling of Bafana Bafana's away World Cup qualifier against Ghana came under scrutiny a few days ago. His place on the referee's panel in Qatar is now under serious threat after Fifa finally stepped into the heated dispute on Wednesday night and indicated that the world football governing body's disciplinary committee will investigate Ndiaye's conduct during Bafana's controversial elimination from the World Cup qualifiers.

Besides awarding a harsh penalty that ultimate won the match for Ghana, the SA Football Association (Safa) contends that Ndiaye made several other questionable calls that prompted them to suspect there may have been match-fixing involved.

Safa president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words and said the Senegalese official, who has often courted controversy in the past, has no business being on the 2022 World Cup referees' panel after his shocking decisions saw to it that Bafana crashed out of the race for Qatar on Sunday.

“I think the painful part is this, based on analysis [of the official's performance during the 90 minutes of the match], the referee that handled the first half could never have been considered in any World Cup or even qualification match,” Jordaan said.

“The referee [who returned] in the second half can be considered. So it depends on which referee you want to send [to the World Cup]. The one in the first half, you definitely cannot send him to the World Cup.

“But this is the problem. How is it that one person, with the same level of experience, can have such a contradictory application of the mind, and application of the laws of the game? It leads to a lack of integrity, possible dishonesty, manipulation and so on.

“If that is scored [during the Fifa investigation], that person also similarly can never go to the World Cup. We cannot subject any other nation to what we have found here.”