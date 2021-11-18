SA reacts to Fifa saying it will respond urgently to Safa protest letter

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.

Ndiaye and other match officials made several other questionable calls that have prompted Safa to suspect there may have been match manipulation involved.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night that Fifa had responded to Safa's complaint and a disciplinary committee meeting will take place next week.

“Fifa has responded and things are going forward. Fifa are saying any further submissions on the matter from both Safa and Ghana must be made before November 20.

“And then on November 23 Fifa will convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee where they will consider the matter, and then finalise it. A decision will be made whether to take action against Ndiaye and his colleagues, and also whether the game will be replayed.”

Fifa's involvement in the dispute was welcomed by many on social media, who were confident the match will be replayed.