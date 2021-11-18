SA reacts to Fifa saying it will respond urgently to Safa protest letter
Local football fans are hopeful of a positive result after world football governing body Fifa acknowledged the SA Football Association's (Safa) claims of possible match-fixing in Bafana Bafana's game against Ghana over the weekend.
The SA national team were sent crashing out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a dubious penalty was awarded against them in the match.
Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.
Ndiaye and other match officials made several other questionable calls that have prompted Safa to suspect there may have been match manipulation involved.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night that Fifa had responded to Safa's complaint and a disciplinary committee meeting will take place next week.
“Fifa has responded and things are going forward. Fifa are saying any further submissions on the matter from both Safa and Ghana must be made before November 20.
“And then on November 23 Fifa will convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee where they will consider the matter, and then finalise it. A decision will be made whether to take action against Ndiaye and his colleagues, and also whether the game will be replayed.”
Fifa's involvement in the dispute was welcomed by many on social media, who were confident the match will be replayed.
FIFA are going to investigate the Bafana Bafana game… this is good news, hoping they’ll give us the rematch, and if they do we need to beat them dismally 🕯🕯🕯🕯— Ditebogo Kgothatso (@ditebogomailula) November 16, 2021
Bafana Bafana better be Practicing right now, in the rain even, because we will get the replay after FIFA makes their decision.— Buhlebezwe Ntiwane 🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@Buhle_Ntiwane) November 17, 2021
God forbid we lose after making so much noise. pic.twitter.com/DY4hnkvyFK
The problem is the African World Cup qualifiers are probably the only qualifiers with no “VAR” assistance and this is something CAF and FIFA must figure out. What happened to Bafana Bafana isn’t right. WE ALSO WANT “VAR”.— Bilo (@bilo_mabilo) November 16, 2021
South Africans have changed their minds about this moment 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣— Obakeng Ramaboa (@Obakeng_Soul) November 15, 2021
Bring back our sadness!!!#Ghana #Bafana #Caf #Fifa #Motsepe pic.twitter.com/D36Yf543y8
SAFA really came to the briefing with the powerpoint presentation on some:— Mpho 🌻 (@mpho_wallflower) November 17, 2021
“Why the FIFA qualifier was biased against Bafana Bafana” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MM1rHURUWG
