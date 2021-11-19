POLL | Do you think Fifa should call for replay of Bafana vs Ghana match?

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night that Fifa had responded to Safa's complaint and a disciplinary committee meeting will take place next week.

“Fifa has responded and things are going forward. Fifa are saying any further submissions on the matter from both Safa and Ghana must be made before November 20.

“And then on November 23 Fifa will convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee where they will consider the matter and then finalise it. A decision will be made whether to take action against Ndiaye and his colleagues, and also whether the game will be replayed.”

Many, including former SA star Steven Pienaar, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu blasted Ndiaye's decision.

Pienaar said the dubious penalty was a “disgrace”, while Shivambu said Bafana Bafana was “robbed by a referee who most possibly was or will be paid for shenanigans”.

“There was no basis, none whatsoever, for a penalty against Bafana. Fifa should establish a way of overturning irrational decisions,” he added.

Mosimane commented on the controversial penalty, saying: “Penalties! CAF World Cup qualifiers: DRC vs Benin, Ghana vs SA. What’s your take? What is the solution to this challenge? How far in years between Uefa and CAF Football (national teams and club football).”