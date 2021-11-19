Soccer

POLL | Do you think Fifa should call for replay of Bafana vs Ghana match?

19 November 2021 - 13:24
Coach Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana players
Coach Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana players
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Football fans are waiting with bated breath for the results of Fifa's investigation into possible match-fixing in Bafana Bafana's game against Ghana. 

On Sunday, the national team was sent packing after suffering a  1-0 defeat to Ghana.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area, although there was barely contact between the two players.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night that Fifa had responded to Safa's complaint and a disciplinary committee meeting will take place next week. 

“Fifa has responded and things are going forward. Fifa are saying any further submissions on the matter from both Safa and Ghana must be made before November 20.

“And then on November 23 Fifa will convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee where they will consider the matter and then finalise it. A decision will be made whether to take action against Ndiaye and his colleagues, and also whether the game will be replayed.”

Many, including former SA star Steven Pienaar, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu blasted Ndiaye's decision. 

Pienaar said the dubious penalty was a “disgrace”, while Shivambu said Bafana Bafana was “robbed by a referee who most possibly was or will be paid for shenanigans”. 

“There was no basis, none whatsoever, for a penalty against Bafana. Fifa should establish a way of overturning irrational decisions,” he added.

Mosimane commented on the controversial penalty, saying: “Penalties! CAF World Cup qualifiers: DRC vs Benin, Ghana vs SA. What’s your take? What is the solution to this challenge? How far in years between Uefa and CAF Football (national teams and club football).”

MORE

Fifa issues Ghana with deadline as body finally steps into dispute over Bafana's World Cup elimination

World football governing body Fifa has finally stepped into the heated dispute about Bafana Bafana's controversial elimination from the 2022 World ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Tearful Bafana tell their story: ‘It felt like the game was rehearsed’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he told his bench after 15 minutes his team “could not win”, while his players battled to contain their emotions, ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Caf acknowledges receiving Safa's complaint about referee's conduct in Bafana game, but Fifa yet to respond

The SA Football Association's (Safa) complaint about the performance of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his colleagues during Bafana Bafana's ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifa issues Ghana with deadline as body finally steps into dispute over ... Soccer
  2. Safa surprised by Ghanaian FA’s ‘unfortunate and distasteful’ accusations Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane’s gift road show to arrive at former club Mamelodi Sundowns on ... Soccer
  4. Ndiaye's place in the 2022 World Cup now under threat as SA tightens the screws ... Soccer
  5. People's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli plans march to demand return of Robert Marawa to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders