IN PICS | 2021 COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship

The match will be played on Sunday (kickoff 15h00 CAT) and is a repeat of their epic 4-4 draw in the group phase that was eventually won on penalties by the Mozambicans. Mozambique rallied from 3-1 down to defeat hosts SA 5-3 in the first semifinal, living up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites.

They were assisted by a red card shown to SA’s Minenhle Ndlovu, who had already netted twice for the home side before being given his marching orders. Nduduzo Phakathi scored the other goal for the South Africans as he took his tally in the tournament to five.

But a hat-trick from the excellent Nelson Manuel, and further goals from Rachide Smith and Ramosette Cumbe, gave the Mozambicans a comfortable win in the end.