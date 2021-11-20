Ntshangase: United out to give Kaizer Chiefs another tough outing in KZN

Maritzburg United will be out to give Kaizer Chiefs another tough outing in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, as they have in previous matchups at Harry Gwala Stadium, in Sunday's DStv Premiership clash, United midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase has said.

Chiefs have struggled in away matches to beat the battling, notoriously gritty combination from Pietermaritzburg who have constantly bolstered their structures over the past decade as they have sought to spend more time in the top eight than fighting relegation.

Amakhosi have won four times in their 14 trips to the KwaZulu-Natal capital, 45 minutes’ drive up the N1 from Durban.

“We've been pushing so hard with the load we've had for this game in the past few days. So I think physically and mentally we are ready for the battle,” said Ntshangase, the tough 2016-17 league title-winner with Bidvest Wits.

“The international break gave us a chance to rebuild our game and work on a lot of the things we need to improve on.

“In the game on Sunday we need to do those things properly and obviously see the end product and if it all works perfectly.

“We know Kaizer Chiefs and know what to expect. They're a big club, they play counterattack football, they have confidence. We know all of that.

“They're going to try and put pressure, because against Chiefs Maritzburg are the underdogs. So we need be strong, stand against that and face that as it comes.

“All the guys are motivated for this game against a big club. It's the kind of game where the players want the club to be seen to be doing well.

“Even the sponsors who are looking after the club watch the big games because they want to see of what they're putting into the club is working.”