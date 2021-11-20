Soccer

Pulisic back among goals as leaders Chelsea stroll past Leicester

20 November 2021 - 17:10 By Reuters
Christian Pulisic celebrates with Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea after scoring Chelsea's third goal in their Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on November 20 2021.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

American forward Christian Pulisic was back among the goals as Premier League leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the table to six points with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes after Antonio Rudiger climbed highest from a corner to head home and N'Golo Kante arrowed in a rare goal.

Leicester improved after the break, but Chelsea remained in control and put the game to bed when Pulisic, who has endured a frustrating, injury-interrupted season, stepped off the bench and scored in the 71st minute.

The victory, Chelsea's fifth from six away league games this season, moved the Blues onto 29 points, six clear of second-placed champions Manchester City, who play West Ham United on Sunday.

Leicester, who have for so long been top-four challengers in the Premier League, are well off the pace in 12th after their fifth loss of the season.

