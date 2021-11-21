'The club has a taken a policy to reward these women,' says Sundowns chair Motsepe

There is a question mark over whether there is prize money for the Caf Women’s Champions League winners and participants, but Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will still smile all the way to the bank after the club’s chairperson Thlopie Motsepe confirmed on Sunday that the 2021 African champions will be financially rewarded by the club.

Coach Jerry Tshabalala and his team etched their names into the history books when they defeated Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the inaugural Women’s Champions League crown in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

Banyana Ba Style arrived back in the country on Sunday morning and received a raucous welcome from hundreds of adoring supporters when they emerged from the international arrivals terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.