WATCH | Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies arrive home to a heroines' welcome after continental triumph

New Caf Women’s Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns received a vociferous welcome from an appreciative crowd when they emerged at the arrival gates at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.

Sundowns Ladies stormed into the record books when they beat Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana 2-0 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, in Egypt, to become the inaugural Women’s Champions League winners on Friday.

The achievement matched the accomplishment of their male counterparts, who won the Champions League in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane. This means Sundowns have become the first club on the continent to win both the men's and the women's Champions League titles.

The players walked out of the arrival gates to wild celebrations at the airport, with their continental trophy and winners' medals in tow. Members of the Sundowns men's side were also in attendance to celebrate the achievement of the newly crowned champions.