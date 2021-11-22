French football at risk, says sports minister after game abandoned due to fan violence

Repeated crowd problems in Ligue 1 puts the future of French soccer at risk, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said after Sunday's game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Marseille was abandoned due to fan violence.

The French “Olympico” was called off almost two hours after being suspended when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the Groupama Stadium stands.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing room after Payet fell to the ground as he was preparing to take a corner kick.

The stadium announcer initially said the match would restart, after a decision made by local Lyon authorities.