Give Jingles the job — SA fans think Pitso Mosimane should take over Man Utd

As football fans around the world speculate over who should take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss, local fans think Pitso Mosimane’s name should be on the shortlist.

The former Sundowns manager has delivered several trophies at Chloorkop and at his current employer, Egyptian giants Al Ahly, over the years.

Mosimane steered Sundowns to a treble of the Absa Premiership‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup just before his departure to Egypt late last year.

Since joining “the most successful team on the continent”, he has delivered the Egyptian Cup and Caf Super Cup, achieved the bronze in the Club World Cup and won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles.

His side narrowly lost out on the league last season after their Champions League exploits left them with an insane amount of matches to catch up on, but are sitting two points clear on top of the Egyptian league with four games played.

It is clear Mosimane knows all about delivering trophies in a pressure pot atmosphere.

In October, Al Ahly confirmed Mosimane will stay at the club at least until the end of the current season.

Solskjaer was dismissed after United lost five of their last seven league games, including defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City, Watford, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Michael Carrick has been put in interim charge of the team while Solskjaer’s long-term replacement is found.

Football fans in Mzansi think Mosimane is the perfect fit for the United job and took to social media to make their voices heard.