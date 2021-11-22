Give Jingles the job — SA fans think Pitso Mosimane should take over Man Utd
As football fans around the world speculate over who should take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss, local fans think Pitso Mosimane’s name should be on the shortlist.
The former Sundowns manager has delivered several trophies at Chloorkop and at his current employer, Egyptian giants Al Ahly, over the years.
Mosimane steered Sundowns to a treble of the Absa Premiership‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup just before his departure to Egypt late last year.
Since joining “the most successful team on the continent”, he has delivered the Egyptian Cup and Caf Super Cup, achieved the bronze in the Club World Cup and won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles.
His side narrowly lost out on the league last season after their Champions League exploits left them with an insane amount of matches to catch up on, but are sitting two points clear on top of the Egyptian league with four games played.
It is clear Mosimane knows all about delivering trophies in a pressure pot atmosphere.
In October, Al Ahly confirmed Mosimane will stay at the club at least until the end of the current season.
Solskjaer was dismissed after United lost five of their last seven league games, including defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City, Watford, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Michael Carrick has been put in interim charge of the team while Solskjaer’s long-term replacement is found.
Football fans in Mzansi think Mosimane is the perfect fit for the United job and took to social media to make their voices heard.
Breaking News: Pitso Mosimane has been linked as the next manager for #ManUtd as talks on Ole being sacked after yet another loss is on everyone's mind. Could he change things around at #MUFC Manchester United? pic.twitter.com/LKUVJOKko6— Ricco Snow (@Riccosnow) November 22, 2021
Manchester united should give the coaching job to Pitso Mosimane he can easily elevate them from where Ole left them— El-Paul Paulavic (@L23paul) November 21, 2021
Thanks you Ole ❤️❤️— Paseka zugar (@ZugarPaseka) November 21, 2021
But Pitso Mosimane can take the job if not anyone
Zidane|Ole Solskjaer|Manchester united |Pitso Mosimane|kaizer chiefs|Michael Carrick|ronaldo|||| pic.twitter.com/IRk6oEooKs— Lungeka Mavundla↗️ (@MavundlaLungeka) November 21, 2021
Mr Mosimane are ready for this since Ole left? pic.twitter.com/yWEUFgqFxV— Mluleki Green (@MlulekiJoja) November 21, 2021
Man U must get Pitso Mosimane to replace Ole. pic.twitter.com/lCQhOftUqh— i said (@aluvmi) November 21, 2021
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again …— Niklaus Mikaelson 🇵🇸🐺🧛🏽 (@dushan_munsami) November 21, 2021
If Ole gets sacked , the only man for the job is Pitso Mosimane https://t.co/CxewPmRxo8 pic.twitter.com/wNA8r2Rb6s
Yes Pitso is good but grootman... pic.twitter.com/54bB90kvvZ— nkosingiphilenamane (@nkosinams_28) November 20, 2021
Rapper AKA made the suggestion last year after his favourite team was klapped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.
“Pitso has more experience than Ole,” he wrote, claiming the Norwegian was a “rookie coach”.
