Kante, Chilwell injuries take shine off Chelsea's win over Juventus

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried by injuries to midfielder N'Golo Kante and full back Ben Chilwell during their 4-0 Uefa Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday.

Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 but Kante limped off in the first half while Chilwell suffered an apparent knee injury in the second period and was helped off the field.

"It worries me because (Chilwell) was in such a fantastic moment, like Reece James on the other side.

"They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong and so full of confidence and with such a lot of quality," Tuchel said.