Pirates score three unanswered goals to end Stellenbosch's unbeaten run

If Orlando Pirates’ inconsistency is anything to go by, May 2022 will mark exactly 10 barren years since they last won the Premiership title.

Despite an emphatic win, a 3-0 thrashing of Stellenbosch to end a 12-match unbeaten run for Steve Barker’s Stellies on Wednesday evening, the Buccaneers have been so inconsistent that only a reckless gambler would put money on them beating leading defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2021/22 DStv Premiership title come May 21 next year.

Collins Makgaka scored his first goal in two years to put Pirates ahead early in the first half and Deon Hotto doubled the lead shortly after before completing his brace with the Buccaneers’ first attacking move in the second half.