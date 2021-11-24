Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Man United caretaker Carrick

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League was a huge boost for the players after their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.

United progressed to the last 16 after picking up their first win in four games in all competitions and Carrick, who is in temporary charge after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, said the victory was all about the players.

“Tonight isn't about me by any stretch ... I have a responsibility to be here and manage the team and I take great pride in that,” Carrick said.