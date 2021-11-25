Soccer

Ralf Rangnick 'set to be named Manchester United interim manager'

25 November 2021 - 19:23 By Reuters
Manchester United are believed to be close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager on a six-month contract after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to multiple reports in Britain.

The 63-year-old German, who is head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, will be given a two-year consultancy role once United find a permanent manager, reports said. Rangnick, however, will not be in the dugout for the Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday for work permit reasons, with Michael Carrick set to continue as caretaker boss.

Rangnick has previously managed Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Solskjaer was sacked as United manager last week after their 4-1 away defeat to Watford, a result that left them eighth in the league standings with 17 points from 12 games.

