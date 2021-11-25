Stellenbosch look to set up another good run after reality check against Pirates

Stellenbosch will look to build on another good run of form in the premiership after their 11-match unbeaten run came to a screeching halt at home against Orlando Pirates, says coach Steve Barker.

Stellies were picked apart at a windy Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, with Collins Makgaka and Deon Hotto scoring in quick succession in the first half before the latter completed a brace in the second period for a 3-0 win.

“To be honest, we did not defend well and we allowed them too much space behind us and too many spaces in between the lines and runners running on the blind side of our backline,” Barker said after the 3-0 defeat.

“The wind was a bit of a factor, but it was for both teams.”