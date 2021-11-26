Kaizer Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma to attend rehab after facing DC

Kaizer Chiefs have resolved in a disciplinary committee (DC) matter that winger Dumisani Zuma will attend rehabilitation.

Chiefs revealed the DC outcome on their official website on Thursday night, saying Zuma also remains suspended from club activities.

This follows Zuma, 26, having reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) roadblock in Sandton in the early hours if the morning on Wednesday, November 3.

Chiefs said: “A disciplinary hearing was held to deal with the matter relating to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Dumisani Zuma. An independent chairperson presided over the hearing process.

“Following the hearing and the recommendations made, Mr Dumisani Zuma will be disciplined in line with the company’s disciplinary code. He has been suspended from club activities and will attend rehabilitation.”

Zuma had been suspended from all club-related activities by Chiefs on November 10 and has not kicked a ball in an official match in 2021-22. He played just 14 league games and one cup match last season.

TimesLIVE