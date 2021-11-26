Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma to attend rehab after facing DC

26 November 2021 - 07:55 By Marc Strydom
Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during a premiership match against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on January 18 2020.
Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during a premiership match against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on January 18 2020.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have resolved in a disciplinary committee (DC) matter that winger Dumisani Zuma will attend rehabilitation.

Chiefs revealed the DC outcome on their official website on Thursday night, saying Zuma also remains suspended from club activities.

This follows Zuma, 26, having reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) roadblock in Sandton in the early hours if the morning on Wednesday, November 3.

Chiefs said: “A disciplinary hearing was held to deal with the matter relating to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Dumisani Zuma. An independent chairperson presided over the hearing process.

“Following the hearing and the recommendations made, Mr Dumisani Zuma will be disciplined in line with the company’s disciplinary code. He has been suspended from club activities and will attend rehabilitation.”

Zuma had been suspended from all club-related activities by Chiefs on November 10 and has not kicked a ball in an official match in 2021-22. He played just 14 league games and one cup match last season.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

10-man Kaizer Chiefs spurn chance to make ground in title race

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs allowed an opportunity to reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' imposing DStv Premiership lead slip though their hands when they spurned a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Disappointed Baxter 'had a long talk' with team after Chiefs' draw against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was disappointed his team put in a visibly loose performance all-round in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Benni McCarthy: ‘We try to ask for consistency and players to be professional’

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says too many players in his squad perform well in training but fail to transfer that to match performances.
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Caf considering moving 2022 World Cup playoffs from Africa to Qatar Soccer
  2. World Rugby likely to give Rennie something to digest Rugby
  3. D-Day for SA as Fifa committee meets to decide Bafana's World Cup fate Soccer
  4. Caf considers moving 2022 World Cup playoffs from Africa to Qatar Sport
  5. Ex-Al Ahly assistant Cavin Johnson: SA clubs need to hire foreign coaches with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods