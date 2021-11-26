How Safa gave Fifa plenty to think about after submitting new findings in protest against Ndiaye

The SA Football Association (Safa) left nothing to chance in their protest against Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and managed to submit additional supporting documents to their original complaint to Fifa before the November 20 deadline, set by the world governing body.

Fifa asked Safa to provide documentation to support their suspicion that Ndiaye showed deliberate bias and may have manipulated the outcome of Bafana's 0-1 defeat to Ghana in a controversial 2022 World Cup qualifiers played in Cape Coast on November 14. The Ghanaians were also given the option to provide their own documentation in support of or against the South Africans.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that after submitting documents that included a report compiled by former Fifa referee Andile 'Ace' Ncobo, Safa conducted further research into the contentious dispute and sent new findings to Fifa and Caf before last Saturday's deadline.

“More evidence was brought forward and Safa managed to send it to Fifa before the deadline,” the insider said. The world football governing body's disciplinary committee met in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday to decide whether Bafana's hopes of making it to the World Cup playoffs would come to an end or be reignited.

Anxious fans in SA and Ghana expected the decision to be announced on Tuesday but the committee is yet to emerge with an outcome several days later.

Observers believe this may be a good sign for SA's hopes as the delay suggests that the members of the Fifa disciplinary committee are confronted with a difficult decision that is not as open and shut as some originally believed.

Safa asked Fifa and Caf to investigate the conduct of the match officials as besides awarding a dubious penalty that ultimate won the match for Ghana, the officials made several other questionable calls that prompted Safa to suspect there may have been match-fixing involved.

The South Africans have insisted on the match being replayed in a neutral venue, not in Ghana, and for strong action to be taken against Ndiaye and his colleagues.

