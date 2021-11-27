Soccer

Arteta praises Arsenal patience as they stroll past Newcastle

27 November 2021 - 18:33 By Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is challenged by Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on November 27 2021.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is challenged by Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on November 27 2021.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta praised his side's patience as they moved right into the mix for a top-four place with a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

It had looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Arsenal as they sought to rebound from last week's 4-0 hammering at Liverpool, a result that ended a 10-game unbeaten run. But Bukayo Saka slotted home in the 56th minute and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the points 10 minutes later shortly after coming on to replace the injured Saka.

Victory moved Arsenal level on 23 points with fourth-placed West Ham United who face champions Mancheter City on Sunday. The only bad news for Arteta was the injury to Saka who had been Arsenal's best player.

“I am happy with the points after losing last weekend. You have to win straightaway. Overall, I'm pleased,” Arteta said.

“The word was we had to be patient. We had to play with urgency and rhythm. That's what we did in the second half. We found spaces and that's how we scored the goals.”

Arteta made one change from the side that lost at Liverpool with Alexandre Lacazette making way for Martin Odegaard who came close with a first-half free kick.

“You have to trust them and give them confidence after difficult moments,” Arteta said. “I thought they needed another chance and they've done it today.”

With a game at Manchester United looming on Thursday, Arteta will have an anxious wait over Saka.

“He was uncomfortable to continue. We will have to probably scan him tomorrow and see if there's any injury there,” he said.

subscribe

Most read

  1. How Safa gave Fifa plenty to think about after submitting new findings in ... Soccer
  2. World Rugby likely to give Rennie something to digest Rugby
  3. Caf considering moving 2022 World Cup playoffs from Africa to Qatar Soccer
  4. ‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Percy Tau on fire with another red-hot goal for Al Ahly Soccer

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC