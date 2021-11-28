Pirates continue to go about their business quietly as they beat LRPC Oilers of Liberia

Orlando Pirates continued to go about their business on the continent quietly when they beat LRPC Oilers of Liberia 2-0 in an away encounter at Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia in a first leg second preliminary round match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday evening.

Pirates star Tshegofatsho Mabasa put the visitors in the lead when he converted shortly before the halftime break and Fortune Makaringe put the issue beyond doubt when he sealed the Liberians' fate late in the game. The two goals will have come as an important morale booster for Mabasa, who is clawing his way back to the crispy player who gave SA a glimpse of his talents many moons ago.

The South Africans never looked back after Mabasa's strike and Makaringe's killer blow enabled them to hold on to register an important away win some distance away from Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants suffered a 0-1 defeat to TP Mazembe after a deflected own goal by Lehlohonolo Nonyane gave the Congolese side an important win in a first leg Caf Confederation Cup home play-off clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Limpopo side conceded the deflating goal at the stroke of halftime to lose a match they had hoped to use as an important cushion ahead of the return leg in SA. ​