Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: 'What is the date today?'

It has been several days since the Fifa disciplinary committee met in Zurich, Switzerland, to decide Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup qualifying fate and SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is not pleased that the world football governing body continues to give the nation the silent treatment.

The Fifa committee met on Tuesday to discuss Safa's protest against Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye's controversial handling of Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Cape Coast on November 14 and a frustrated Jordaan told TimesLIVE on Sunday they are not happy that there has been no feedback from Zurich several days after a deadline Fifa set themselves.

“Fifa issued a statement saying they would give us a decision on November 23. What is the date today? It is November 28 isn’t it,” Jordaan asked on Sunday.

“The question is why have they [Fifa] not even communicated with us? Why?”

Jordaan suspects that the Fifa officials thought their meeting on Tuesday would be fairly straightforward and they assumed Safa's complaint was solely based on the dubious penalty decision controversially awarded by Ndiaye against Bafana in the 31st minute of the match. Ndiaye bizarrely awarded the penalty after deciding that Bafana's Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghanaian Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.