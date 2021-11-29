'Now let’s maintain the consistency'- Shivambu praises Kaizer Chiefs revival
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu joined the Amakhosi nation in celebrating Kaizer Chiefs' win over Swallows over the weekend, calling for the Soweto giants to maintain consistency.
Chiefs were in a destructive mode and crushed struggling Swallows 3-1 in their Soweto derby match in Dobsonville on Sunday.
Keagan Dolly fired in his sixth league goal in the 42nd minute to give Amakhosi the lead, with Khama Billiat doubling it a few minutes later.
Chiefs came out fighting in the second half and Billiat's 53rd minute goal sealed the game.
Swallows captain Lebogang Mokoena pulled one back in the 64th, but Swallows never looked like staging a dramatic comeback.
The win saw Chiefs shoot to second place on the DStv Premiership standings, eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns and one point ahead of Royal AM. They have played one game more than both teams around them.
For Swallows, it was a day to forget as they plummeted to the foot of the table,
The club responded to a string of poor results- a run of two win in 30 matches stretching from last season- by firing its entire coaching team.
On social media, many predicted this would be the start of something special for the Glamour Boys, and urged the team to build momentum.
Shivambu congratulated Amakhosi for separating “wheat from chaff”.
“Now let’s maintain the consistency, he urged.
Well done Amakhosi for separation of wheat from chaff! Now let’s maintain the consistency! 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/FWrQNrGU8b— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 28, 2021
Here are other reactions on social media to the win:
Kaizer Chiefs fans let's gether here to celebrate 💛🔐#Amakhosi4Life@KaizerChiefs#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/rURmjuVFUU— R O M E O🌴🏁🌻👑 (@Nombika_Bongarh) November 28, 2021
Well done for the 3 points & Second Position boys! ✌😎 I hope Baxter sees that the pair of Nange & Cole has been holding us back! pic.twitter.com/YayKLEybrf— Ceeya Mchunu 🇿🇦 (@RealCeeya) November 28, 2021
Beke le beke #Amakhosi nation pic.twitter.com/6rTYHmSuCR— Tomudi (@mopedi_thwiiii) November 28, 2021
Baxter thinks he is clever he puts in Radebe and Sekgota at the last minute😐its quite clear that he does not have trust in this young players pic.twitter.com/7wSbeR6Pku— Ofentse (@ofentse_sethosa) November 28, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs is busy increasing unemployment stats https://t.co/A54LDFPhnI— Philani Hlophe (@hlophephilani) November 28, 2021
My guy we having a Lekker time huh🤣 we doing as we please😌 pic.twitter.com/lhCxbBomck— TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) November 28, 2021
