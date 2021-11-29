Soccer

Truter a few hours before sacking: 'There was only one team and that was Swallows'

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
29 November 2021 - 16:49
Brandon Truter led Swallows to a commendable sixth place finish in the premiership last season, and they could have finished higher had it not been for a record-breaking 20 draws.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows were the better team despite losing the Soweto derby 3-1 at home against Kaizer Chiefs, coach Brandon Truter insisted after the match on Sunday, a few hours before the club fired him and the entire coaching staff with immediate effect.

Player of the match Khama Billiat scored twice and Keagan Dolly completed the rout with Lebogang Mokoena scoring a consolation goal in Dobsonville as Swallows suffered their sixth defeat in 12 matches and plunged to the bottom of the DStv Premiership log with eight points.

“This has been our story so far this season,” Truter said with a sigh, as if he knew his dismissal was inevitable if Swallows failed to get something out of the Chiefs match.

“I’m sure, based on stats, possession and chances created we were dominant. Based on shots at goal we were dominant and we were dominant based on box entries.

“In terms of structure we were superior and we moved them around, but they turned two balls over and they scored and that is the difference at the moment.

“You have got a R1.4m player [Dolly] who scores the goal and you have got a R900,000 player [Billiat] who scores two goals for you today.

“We created chances, three balls going across the six yard box, and there is nobody to tap it in.”

Truter suggested the scoreline was not a true reflection of the game.

“There was only one team in the park today and that was us. But the difference was the quality they have.

“With training and coaching, you give a player two to three to four options to make on the field, you choose the one.

“We opted to pass square with our build-up play, and we opted to pass back and that brought Chiefs into the game five minutes before half-time [when Amakhosi scored the first goal] and then five minutes after the start of the second half [when Chiefs doubled their lead].

“That was Chiefs, the rest of the game it was Swallows.”

Truter accused the Chiefs players of gamesmanship.

“We tried to get something, we got something, but the unsportingness of the Chiefs players of going down killed the momentum, but it is maturing in game management.

“I can’t fault them for that, but that killed our momentum in those stages. That is the game at the moment, missed chances and opponents getting three and scoring.”

Four hours after the match Truter, his assistant Simo Dladla and the entire coaching team were fired.

The club released a statement after the game, saying the decision came after an emergency meeting with the coaching staff.

“After receiving a report from the coaching staff, management was further convinced that something drastic needed to happen.

“With the team at rock bottom of the DStv Premiership, management has resolved that the entire coaching staff should not report for duty with immediate effect.

“An interim arrangement will be announced soon.

“We have noted the concerns raised by our supporters. We apologise for the poor performance, please continue supporting the team.”

TimesLIVE

