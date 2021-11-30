Soccer

Dylan Kerr unveiled as new Swallows coach

30 November 2021 - 19:01
Swallows chairman David Mogashoa welcomes Dylan Kerr to the bird's nest.
Image: Twitter

Dylan Kerr has been unveiled as the new coach of Swallows FC.

The well-travelled Kerr joins bottom of the log Swallows who have been without a coach since the sacking of Brandon Truter and his assistant Simo Dladla after the 3-1 Soweto derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Gauteng MEC for Education and senior club official Panyaza Lesufi welcomed Kerr on Tuesday afternoon with a short message.

“Welcome to the nest coach Dylan Kerr, let’s fly again,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

It was strange that club officials decided to post pictures of Kerr receiving a club jersey from chairman David Mogashoa but by late afternoon there was no official statement confirming the move.

Swallows, who are languishing at the foot of the DStv Premiership table, return to action on Saturday looking to snap a three-match losing streak when they host Maritzburg United.

