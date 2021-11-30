Gordon Igesund eager to step in at Swallows FC if called upon

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund says he would be interested in a dramatic return to coaching in the top-flight with Swallows FC should the opportunity arise.

Igesund said he could not comment on whether he has had an approach from the Birds since the club sacked head coach Brandon Truter after Sunday's 3-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Igesund, 65, last coached at a PSL level at Highlands Park in the season in which they were relegated in 2016-17. He said he has been taking a sabbatical from senior coaching to set up his academy, Hamilton Football Academy, in Cape Town, but is eager to return to top flight football.

Reports were that Swallows' owner Panyaza Lesufi was keen to bring Igesund back to the Birds in the National First Division in 2015-16, and when the Soweto club were promoted at the end of that season.

“The bottom line is, yes, I did take a sabbatical from senior coaching to set up an academy,” Igesund told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“When I talk about setting up an academy people don't realise the scale of it. It's got gyms, change rooms, we feed the children, put them through school with an education programme. It's a proper academy.

“ I've had to make sure I completed this, and my staff were all operating properly. They can run the academy quite easily. I've got very good people around me.

“Yes, I would be very keen to get back. I was planning that and there have been a few situations.

“As far as Swallows are concerned, I don't want to comment on whether they have spoken to me. But I can say there are possibilities coming up.”

Igesund said Hamilton Academy in Rondebosch has 300 attendees and is a major project incorporating teams through age groups from ages 5 to 21, impressive training fields and outreach programmes. He started it in 2018 in partnership with Bryn Ressell, the owner of Cape Town's Hamilton Rugby Club and a shipping company.

Igesund won Premiership titles at four teams — Manning Rangers (1996-97), Orlando Pirates (2000-01), Santos (2001-02) and Mamelodi Sundowns (2006-07).

If he were to make a dramatic return to the PSL, and Swallows, there would be similarities to his last arrival at the Birds.

Igesund joined a Swallows fighting relegation in 2010-11 with four points from 15 games, and steered them to surviving relegation in 13th place.

The next season Swallows were runners-up, after which Igesund took the Bafana job. The Birds were relegated in 2012-13, and plunged as far as the fourth division before Lesufi revived them back to the top flight.

This season Swallows are in last place in the Premiership on eight points from 13 games, having ended sixth in their maiden campaign back in the top flight in 2020-21.