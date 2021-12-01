Soccer

WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ambassador

01 December 2021 - 15:46 By Marc Strydom
Robert Marawa during the announcement that he will be the Hollywoodbets brand ambassador at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 1 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Radio sports talk show host Robert Marawa was introduced as a brand ambassador in style for betting company Hollywoodbets at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

There was plenty of Hollywood flavour to the occasion, as Marawa was brought out from the stadium tunnel accompanied by a marching band, cheerleaders, flames, fireworks and glitter cannons.

Marawa, whose contract was not renewed by the SABC in July, has signed with Arena Holdings to air his award-winning Marawa Sports Worldwide show, streamed live on SowetanLIVE.co.za, and the company’s radio stations, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

