WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’

Famous Bloemfontein Celtic supporter Botha Msila says he and his famous shower cap are “not available to join any club” on transfer.

Msila said the moment supporters are allowed back in stadiums by the Premier Soccer League, viewers of SA football will see him back in stadiums on weekends.

The team Msila supports was sold from under his and the club's famously fanatical Bloemfontein support base's feet in the off-season to be moved to Durban and become Royal AM.

Despite this, Msila said he is “not a free agent” and should not be expected to follow the example of Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, who switched allegiances from Orlando Pirates to Royal AM last week. Msila said he will wait for Celtic to be resurrected rather than abandon the green and white hoops of the now-defunct Free State team.

“I'm still going to support SA football like I did when I had Bloemfontein Celtic. I'm going to go to all the stadiums to support football,” Msila said.

“But to all the other SA football clubs, please, I'm not a free agent. I'm not available to join any club.