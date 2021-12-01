Soccer

WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’

01 December 2021 - 06:58 By Marc Strydom
Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila attends a march to demand the reinstatement of Robert Marawa on SABC radio at the public broadcaster's headquarters in Johannesburg on November 27 2021.
Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila attends a march to demand the reinstatement of Robert Marawa on SABC radio at the public broadcaster's headquarters in Johannesburg on November 27 2021.
Image: Marc Strydom

Famous Bloemfontein Celtic supporter Botha Msila says he and his famous shower cap are “not available to join any club” on transfer.

Msila said the moment supporters are allowed back in stadiums by the Premier Soccer League, viewers of SA football will see him back in stadiums on weekends.

The team Msila supports was sold from under his and the club's famously fanatical Bloemfontein support base's feet in the off-season to be moved to Durban and become Royal AM.

Despite this, Msila said he is “not a free agent” and should not be expected to follow the example of Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, who switched allegiances from Orlando Pirates to Royal AM last week. Msila said he will wait for Celtic to be resurrected rather than abandon the green and white hoops of the now-defunct Free State team.

“I'm still going to support SA football like I did when I had Bloemfontein Celtic. I'm going to go to all the stadiums to support football,” Msila said.

“But to all the other SA football clubs, please, I'm not a free agent. I'm not available to join any club.

“I'm trying to regain energy, I'm trying to strategise to become a better fan.

“When I get someone, or when we get another team, we will be proper supporters who understand how to support a team in a proper way.”

Chauke's switch to the team who bought Celtic, Royal, sparked speculation on social media that Msila might be up for grabs as a No 1 fan for some of the bigger clubs.

“I'm not interested in joining any club. I'm still a Celtic fan,” he said.

“I'm still part of the people who are crying, wanting to have a team in Bloemfontein . I cannot quit and not be part of the people who are struggling.

“We are struggling in Bloemfontein to get a team. We have two stadiums in Bloemfontein. I'm part of the people who are saying we are fighting to get a team to Bloemfontein. It's going to be unfair for me to quit while people are fighting.

“It's going to be unfair to myself not to be among the fans who are crying.

“We are fighting to get a team to come to Bloemfontein, and to get someone who is willing to buy the status to have a team in the GladAfrica [Championship, or First Division].

“ Even if Manchester United approach me I'll tell them, 'Please, I'm not available'.”

Msila and the famous shower cap he dons at matches were seen at PSL matches around the country before Covid-19 suspended crowds in stadiums.

READ MORE

WATCH | Just a few fans brave rain to march for Robert Marawa at the SABC

While just a handful of SA football supporters - mostly well-known SA superfans - braved the rain to march to the SABC headquarters in Auckland Park ...
Sport
3 days ago

Saddam Maake supports Mama Joy’s decision to leave Pirates, but says he’ll ‘never leave Chiefs’

Famous Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake says he understands and supports Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke's decision to leave Orlando Pirates and become a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’

Bloemfontein Celtic’s famous, shower cap-sporting No 1 fan Botha Msila said that the sale of the club left him like a fish out of water, adding, “it ...
Sport
3 months ago

SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums

South African superfan Botha Msila attends so many soccer matches around the country that many often wonder how he finances his trips to numerous ...
Sport
1 year ago

‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from Pirates

Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is all her characteristic belly laugh and high spirits as she grins and bears the backlash she has had from Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  2. Swallows fire Brandon Truter and his entire coaching staff after run of poor ... Soccer
  3. 'Now let’s maintain the consistency'- Shivambu praises Kaizer Chiefs revival Soccer
  4. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby
  5. Saddam Maake supports Mama Joy’s decision to leave Pirates, but says he’ll ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...