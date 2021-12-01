WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’
Famous Bloemfontein Celtic supporter Botha Msila says he and his famous shower cap are “not available to join any club” on transfer.
Msila said the moment supporters are allowed back in stadiums by the Premier Soccer League, viewers of SA football will see him back in stadiums on weekends.
The team Msila supports was sold from under his and the club's famously fanatical Bloemfontein support base's feet in the off-season to be moved to Durban and become Royal AM.
Despite this, Msila said he is “not a free agent” and should not be expected to follow the example of Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, who switched allegiances from Orlando Pirates to Royal AM last week. Msila said he will wait for Celtic to be resurrected rather than abandon the green and white hoops of the now-defunct Free State team.
“I'm still going to support SA football like I did when I had Bloemfontein Celtic. I'm going to go to all the stadiums to support football,” Msila said.
“But to all the other SA football clubs, please, I'm not a free agent. I'm not available to join any club.
“I'm trying to regain energy, I'm trying to strategise to become a better fan.
“When I get someone, or when we get another team, we will be proper supporters who understand how to support a team in a proper way.”
Chauke's switch to the team who bought Celtic, Royal, sparked speculation on social media that Msila might be up for grabs as a No 1 fan for some of the bigger clubs.
“I'm not interested in joining any club. I'm still a Celtic fan,” he said.
“I'm still part of the people who are crying, wanting to have a team in Bloemfontein . I cannot quit and not be part of the people who are struggling.
“We are struggling in Bloemfontein to get a team. We have two stadiums in Bloemfontein. I'm part of the people who are saying we are fighting to get a team to Bloemfontein. It's going to be unfair for me to quit while people are fighting.
“It's going to be unfair to myself not to be among the fans who are crying.
“We are fighting to get a team to come to Bloemfontein, and to get someone who is willing to buy the status to have a team in the GladAfrica [Championship, or First Division].
“ Even if Manchester United approach me I'll tell them, 'Please, I'm not available'.”
Msila and the famous shower cap he dons at matches were seen at PSL matches around the country before Covid-19 suspended crowds in stadiums.
