Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book'

Robert Marawa believes he can help the smaller platform he now speaks from to grow, but also says of a return to the giant stage of the SABC's radio stations that it is “never a closed book”.

Marawa, whose contract for his award-winning Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Metro FM and Radio 2000 was not renewed by the SABC in July, signed with Arena Holdings last month. MSW is being aired daily on Arena's two radio stations, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga, and streamed on SowetanLIVE.co.za.

This did not stop a march proceeding that was organised by “People's Poet” Mzwakhe Mbuli demanding the return of Marawa to the SABC, though only a handful of SA football's superfans braved the rain at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park headquarters on Saturday.

Tito Mboweni and Zwelinzima Vavi have called for Marawa's return to the SABC. The concern raised is that Marawa's critical voice — where he has raised awareness of racism in cricket and rugby, maladministration in all sports, and underperformance in football — needs the bigger platform.

“I was taken aback by Tito's comments because for him to put that out publicly said a lot to me about that space,” Marawa said. “There was also Zwelinzima Vavi quoted in a publication. Whether we are at war or peace with Fikile Mbalula, I've always known he's been one to support.