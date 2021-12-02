Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea were lucky to win at Watford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were fortunate to emerge with a 2-1 victory at Watford that kept them top of the Premier League on Wednesday.

With six changes to the side held at home by Manchester United at the weekend, Chelsea never got into their stride but goals by Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech sealed the points.

Both came from well-worked moves, although they were an exception to the rule on a night when struggling Watford could easily have earned at least a point.

"We were lucky. We should admit it.

"Today we could not reach this level. We were not ready for this game. We are to blame. We never found the right attitude," Tuchel said.