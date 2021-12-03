Soccer

Cape Town City on schedule to fly to Joburg on Friday for in-doubt Chiefs match

03 December 2021 - 14:18
Cape Town City players, seen here celebrating Bradley Ralani's goal, are expected to fly to Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
Cape Town City players, seen here celebrating Bradley Ralani's goal, are expected to fly to Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town City remain on schedule to fly to Johannesburg on Friday afternoon for their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

On Friday, Chiefs asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone their four premiership matches in December, starting with Saturday's game against City, after a Covid-19 outbreak at their base in Naturena.

Amakhosi said 31 people at the club tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the closure of their village in Naturena and at the time of publishing this story the PSL were still locked in an executive committee meeting discussing this matter.

City spokesperson Julian Bailey told TimesLIVE on Friday, just after 1pm, that their travelling squad remain on course to fly to Johannesburg to honour their league fixture.

“As things stand, the flights have been booked for Friday afternoon and we are still travelling to Johannesburg to honour our fixture against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

“If there are any changes, the chairman [John Comitis] will advise us accordingly,” said Bailey.

The other matches Chiefs have asked to be postponed are against Golden Arrows (December 8), Sekhukhune United (December 12) and Royal AM (December 22).

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone matches amid Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have asked the Premier Soccer League to postpone their four matches in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among players and ...
Sport
8 hours ago

PSL to discuss Kaizer Chiefs' request for postponement of matches

Kaizer Chiefs' request to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone the club's four league matches in December will be discussed at an executive ...
Sport
5 hours ago

PSL action returns to evening prime time slot

In what looks like a move to pave the way for some sort of normality by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), late kickoffs are returning to programming ...
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Should all PSL fixtures be postponed amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

Should the whole league program be halted because of the increase in infections?
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  4. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell