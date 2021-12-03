Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone matches amid Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone their four matches in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among players and staff at Naturena.
Early on Friday morning, Chiefs said 31 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the club, resulting in the closure of Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena this week. Amakhosi said they consequently do not have the numbers to field a team, and they regard this as a “force majeure” situation.
They asked the PSL to postpone their DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday, and three other league matches in December.
Chiefs said: “As Kaizer Chiefs communicated in the last few days leading up to the game against Swallows FC [on Sunday], the club has instituted stricter Covid-19 management protocols after several positive Covid-19 cases affecting the team and general personnel.
“Our protocols are always strict, but we have had to be more stringent in the past two weeks, given the increasing number of infections in Gauteng and the country.
“Players and staff at Kaizer Chiefs FC have been closely monitored for symptoms during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been tested regularly. More personnel tested positive this week as we were preparing for Saturday’s game.
“As a result of this outbreak that has seen no less than 31 people test positive for Covid-19, Kaizer Chiefs Village is temporarily closed until next week.
“Given the situation, the medical team conducted contact tracing of primary contacts of those who tested positive and instructed all players, members of the technical team and staff, including those who tested negative, who are primary contacts to quarantine as per Covid-19 protocols.
“The club has written to the PSL to request a postponement of the four upcoming games in December against Cape Town City, Golden Arrows (December 8), Sekhukhune United (December 12) and Royal AM (December 22) to avoid risks of infection and further spread of the virus and allow those affected to recover and complete their quarantine period before they can play against other teams.
“We view this as a case of force majeure as what the club is experiencing as a consequence of Covid-19 and the protocols it is obliged to implement is totally beyond the control of the club.
“The club does not at the moment have sufficient players nor technical team to constitute a team. We have appealed to the league to seriously consider the matter for the sake of everyone’s health and safety, because there are many other people involved in organising a game.
“The team will be closely monitored by our medical team while we continue to maintain Covid-19 risk mitigation protocols.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
