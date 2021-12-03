Soccer

Orlando Pirates progress to Confed Cup group stage after withdrawal of Oilers

03 December 2021 - 08:46
Fortune Makaringe was one of the scorers for Orlando Pirates in the first leg against LPRC Oilers in Liberia last weekend.
Fortune Makaringe was one of the scorers for Orlando Pirates in the first leg against LPRC Oilers in Liberia last weekend.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will progress to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after the withdrawal of Liberian side LPRC Oilers.

Oilers, who were supposed to arrive in the country on Friday for the second leg of their play-off match against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Orlando Stadium, have not given reasons for their withdrawal.

Caf confirmed they have been informed by the Liberian FA that Oilers will not be honouring the fixture, a move likely to be met with suspension.

Pirates registered a convincing 2-0 win over Oilers last weekend in Liberia in the first leg through goals by attackers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe to take full control of the tie.

“Caf has received a letter from the Liberia FA confirming the withdrawal of LPRC Oilers from the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup this season.

“Consequently, this weekend’s scheduled fixture between Orlando Pirates and LPRC Oilers has been cancelled in accordance to the regulations of the competition.”

Oilers reached the Confed playoff round as one of the teams who exited the 2021/2022 Caf Champions League after a 4-0 aggregate defeat in that competition's second round to Raja Casablanca.

Pirates beat Congo's CSMD Diables Noirs 1-0 on aggregate in the previous round of the Confed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Orlando Pirates unable to conjure win against Thobejane's fighting Baroka

Missed chances and a gritty, fighting performance from Baroka FC saw Orlando Pirates having to settle for a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw at Orlando ...
Sport
11 hours ago

PSL action returns to evening prime time slot

In what looks like a move to pave the way for some sort of normality by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), late kickoffs are returning to programming ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates continue to go about their business quietly as they beat LRPC Oilers of Liberia

Orlando Pirates continued to go about their business on the continent quietly when they beat LRPC Oilers of Liberia 2-0 in an away encounter at ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  4. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...