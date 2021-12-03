Orlando Pirates progress to Confed Cup group stage after withdrawal of Oilers

Orlando Pirates will progress to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after the withdrawal of Liberian side LPRC Oilers.

Oilers, who were supposed to arrive in the country on Friday for the second leg of their play-off match against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Orlando Stadium, have not given reasons for their withdrawal.

Caf confirmed they have been informed by the Liberian FA that Oilers will not be honouring the fixture, a move likely to be met with suspension.

Pirates registered a convincing 2-0 win over Oilers last weekend in Liberia in the first leg through goals by attackers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe to take full control of the tie.

“Caf has received a letter from the Liberia FA confirming the withdrawal of LPRC Oilers from the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup this season.

“Consequently, this weekend’s scheduled fixture between Orlando Pirates and LPRC Oilers has been cancelled in accordance to the regulations of the competition.”

Oilers reached the Confed playoff round as one of the teams who exited the 2021/2022 Caf Champions League after a 4-0 aggregate defeat in that competition's second round to Raja Casablanca.

Pirates beat Congo's CSMD Diables Noirs 1-0 on aggregate in the previous round of the Confed.

