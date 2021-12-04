Soccer

Spoils shared between Stellenbosch and Sundowns

04 December 2021 - 22:28
Stellenboch FC's Ibraheem Jabbar is challenged by Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on December 4 2021.
Stellenboch FC's Ibraheem Jabbar is challenged by Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on December 4 2021.
Image: Stellenbosch FC/Twitter

Stellenbosch held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their lively DStv Premiership match at a windy and wet Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

With this share of the spoils, the Brazilians have opened a nine-point lead at the summit of the table ahead of second-placed Royal AM, who played to a goalless draw with AmaZulu in the match played earlier on Saturday.

Stellenbosch remain in fourth place, but coach Steve Barker will be worried that they have failed to register three points in their last five outings, where they managed three draws and two losses.

Both teams return to league action on Wednesday with Sundowns hosting Royal, in a top of the table clash at Loftus, while Stellenbosch will be at home to SuperSport United.

There were not many scoring chances in the opening exchanges with Stellenbosch attacking through Ashley du Preez, Junior Mandieta and Augustine Dimgba.

Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs

Cape Town City were left locked outside the gates of FNB Stadium in a storm-soaked Johannesburg on Saturday evening having pitched up to honour their ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns relied on Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Thabiso Kutumela and Haashim Domingo to threaten a Stellenbosch defence that was marshaled by Robyn Johannes and Zitha Kwinika.

Stellenbosch took the lead shortly before the half-time break when Mandieta sent Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene the wrong way from the penalty spot.

For the penalty, referee Philangenkosi Khumalo adjudged Downs defender Khuliso Mudau to have hacked exciting Stellenbosch attacker Du Preez in the box.

Mendieta’s goal was the third conceded by Sundowns, who went 13 matches without leaking before they drew 2-2 with SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby last week.

Sundowns drew level shortly before the half-hour mark through a well-taken shot by Lyle Lakay for his first goal of the season, after he received a pass on the edge of the box from Kutumela.

Both teams went at each other in the closing stages but there were no goals as they settled for a share of the spoils.

MORE:

POLL | Should all PSL fixtures be postponed amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

Should the whole league program be halted because of the increase in infections?
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa dismisses Safa's protest over Bafana's World Cup defeat to Ghana

The SA Football Association (Safa) has had its protest to Fifa against the result of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana in Cape ...
Sport
1 day ago

It took Dylan Kerr 30 minutes to realise joining Swallows was ‘a no-brainer’

New Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr says it took him half-an-hour in a meeting with club president Panyaza Lesufi and chairman David Mogashoa to realise ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. Fifa dismisses Safa's protest over Bafana's World Cup defeat to Ghana Soccer
  3. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  4. Comitis: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City will be played as scheduled Soccer
  5. WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell