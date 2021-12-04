Spoils shared between Stellenbosch and Sundowns

Stellenbosch held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their lively DStv Premiership match at a windy and wet Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

With this share of the spoils, the Brazilians have opened a nine-point lead at the summit of the table ahead of second-placed Royal AM, who played to a goalless draw with AmaZulu in the match played earlier on Saturday.

Stellenbosch remain in fourth place, but coach Steve Barker will be worried that they have failed to register three points in their last five outings, where they managed three draws and two losses.

Both teams return to league action on Wednesday with Sundowns hosting Royal, in a top of the table clash at Loftus, while Stellenbosch will be at home to SuperSport United.

There were not many scoring chances in the opening exchanges with Stellenbosch attacking through Ashley du Preez, Junior Mandieta and Augustine Dimgba.