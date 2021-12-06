Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs tight-lipped on whether they will honour their match against Arrows

06 December 2021 - 14:39
It remains to be seen if Kaizer Chiefs will honour their match against Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.
It remains to be seen if Kaizer Chiefs will honour their match against Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs are tight-lipped on whether they will honour their next DStv Premiership fixture against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Amakhosi did not turn up for their last match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday after they asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a postponement of their premiership matches in December due to several Covid-19 cases at the club.

Chiefs asked the PSL to postpone the matches against CT City, Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United due to 31 cases of Covid-19 that led to the shutdown of their headquarters at Naturena.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon there is no update on whether they will travel to Durban to honour their match against Arrows.

“We have no answer to your questions. The last [question] about CT City is the update we issued on Friday and nothing on Arrows yet,” said Maphosa.

With four matches remaining on their programme before the annual Christmas break, Stuart Baxter’s men are in fourth place on the standings with 22 points from 13 matches.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs

Cape Town City were left locked outside the gates of FNB Stadium in a storm-soaked Johannesburg on Saturday evening having pitched up to honour their ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request

The Premier Soccer League has not taken a decision to shut down the 2021-2022 season despite the rapidly rising number of infections of the Omicron ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs say they are 'unable to' honour Cape Town City fixture

Kaizer Chiefs say they cannot honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Comitis: Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City will be played as scheduled

Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis, also a Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) member, has said that the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL to discuss Kaizer Chiefs' request for postponement of matches

Kaizer Chiefs' request to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone the club's four league matches in December will be discussed at an executive ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs Soccer
  3. Duanne Olivier has everyone bowled over Sport
  4. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  5. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell