Another blow for PSL as Michael Murphy resigns as legal head

Premier Soccer League (PSL) legal head Michael Murphy has resigned from his post.

This has left the league reeling as it comes after the resignation, effective from the end of November, of PSL prosecutor Nande Becker.

A source, who did not want to be named, confirmed that Murphy has also resigned. Another source, who also did not want to be named, revealed that Yusuf Seth, the National Soccer League’s (the PSL is the trading name of the NSL) finance manager and accountant, had also resigned effective the end of November.

Murphy’s departure comes as a particular blow to the PSL. He had performed a crucial role establishing the league’s club licensing agreements, and was crucial in the process of working with the SA Football Association (Safa) and government in establishing the Covid-19 protocols that allowed a return to play during the pandemic.

Becker’s departure has left the PSL rudderless in the prosecutions department at a time when Kaizer Chiefs were unable to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday due to the Soweto club having an outbreak of 31 Covid-19 cases at its Village in Naturena.

Becker had given the cause of his resignation in the media as for “personal reasons”.

Chiefs are scheduled to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Amakhosi late last week had written to the PSL asking for the postponement of all four of their matches in December.

TimesLIVE is reliably informed that the request was declined by the PSL on Friday. This was also discussed in a PSL executive committee meeting on Friday.

However, the PSL’s executive committee is set to meet again on Wednesday morning to review the situation.

The PSL has issued no official communication on whether Chiefs’ request was declined, and what the status of Saturday’s Chiefs-City match was.

Several attempts to reach Murphy and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala for comment on Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.