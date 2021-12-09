OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is in danger of stepping on to a heavily soaped-up slip-and-slide that someone unwisely placed on a steep grass bank, at the bottom of which is the pool of administrative mediocrity of the pre-2000s.

A league that had made great gains in administrative quality since its launch in the 1996-97 season seems intent on undoing much of those gains with questionable decision-making and shocking lack of professionalism.

The handling of the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), of the Royal AM court matter and sale of Bloemfontein Celtic, and now Kaizer Chiefs' request for match postponements after 36 cases of Covid-19, have raised serious question marks about the decision-making of the PSL's senior managers. Particularly it has shone a light on the management conduct of acting CEO Mato Madlala, apparently with the blessings of chair Irvin Khoza.

The deafening silence on issues — apart from the odd press conference held after the fact, with limited questions allowed due to a televised format — and apparent complete lack of interest on keeping the public informed on important developments, has been bewildering.

This was glaring during the negotiations between the PSL, SA Football Association (Safa) and the government for a return to play between March and June 2020. Countless PSL executive committee (exco) and inter-body meetings were held where then-communications director Luxolo September would post their occurrence on the media WhatsApp group, saying he hoped to put out a statement afterwards. Almost always that statement never arrived, as September had to issue an apology, his instructions clearly coming from higher up.

That the PSL found it a low priority to keep the public informed on even the barest details of what was being discussed on a subject of that magnitude — the greatest challenge SA football ever faced — is mind-boggling.

For football media, it has been the exclusion from stadiums — with absolutely no explanation from the PSL — despite all other major sports including rugby and cricket having allowed journalists' return once government regulations allowed it from November 2020, that has made the current level of lack of professionalism personal. But it should not be just personal to the scribes. Journalists at stadiums inform the public. It is a wider disrespect to the football supporter being exercised.

The new SA Football Journalists' Association (Safja) wrote numerous letters to the PSL asking why journalists were not being allowed back to the grounds, and asked for meetings to broach the subject with Madlala. No meeting was granted, and one-line answers were returned. More than a year later, the situation remains unchanged.

It is symptomatic of the decline in standards that all the PSL's previous CEOs, from Trevor Phillips to Brand de Villiers, prioritised keeping the public informed through media departments much professionalised by communications heads Altaaf Kazi and then September.

September's departure to join the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in December 2020 left a hole where there has been no senior spokesperson who media can call for comment on issues. Madlala is erratic on being available on her cellphone, where previous CEOs could always be reached on important issues.

And there have been important issues, quite apart from a global pandemic.