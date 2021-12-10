Mngqithi warns Mamelodi Sundowns against anxiety in Tshwane derby

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his players to guard against anxiety and arrogance when they take on SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The Brazilians and Matsatsantsa meet for the second time in less than three weeks in this anticipated Tshwane derby soon after their exciting 2-2 draw at Loftus last month.

In that match, the goal by United’s Ghampani Lungu brought to an end Sundowns’ impressive record-breaking 13-match run without conceding in the league.

“We must guard against anxiety and against a bit of arrogance to think that we deserved to win the previous match and we are entitled to win this one.”

Mngqithi said the Brazilians will need to be at their best to get the better of third-placed United, who will be motivated after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Stellenbosch FC in their last match.

“We must work hard, must roll up our sleeves, because SuperSport are always going to be a hard nut to crack. Our boys understand what is expected of them and we will give it our best shot because we believe there is no game that we deserve to lose as Sundowns.

“We believe we can win every match we play. Even when we haven’t won a match, we ask ourselves questions on what we could have done better to win.

“Sundowns and SuperSport always play very interesting football and it is always an interesting game. It is usually a match full of goals, but more than anything else, we conceded our first goals of the season against them and everyone will be hyped up.”

Mngqithi has lost influential midfielder Andile Jali through suspension, but welcomes back Rivaldo Coetzee who missed the 3-2 win against Royal AM in midweek.

“Maybe circumstances favour us a bit because we were without suspended Riva [Coetzee] after he got a booking against Stellenbosch and that gave him a chance to rest a bit.

“Coming into the next match against SuperSport, AJ [Jali] is out because of the booking he received against Royal AM, but we have the benefit of Rivaldo coming back from his suspension.

“Neo [Maema] did not play the previous match against Stellenbosch, but returned to play against Royal AM, which was good for us. The most important thing for us is how we can improve on what we did in the previous match.

“There were some areas we need to improve on, and if we work harder and as a team in those aspects we will definitely have a chance of doing better against SuperSport.”

