Soccer

Safa postpones congress after delegates test positive for Covid-19

10 December 2021 - 11:55 By Marc Strydom
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association (Safa) has postponed its congress due to a number of delegates testing positive for Covid-19, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said.

Though delegates had to present vaccine certificates to attend the Congress to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from Saturday, another requirement was Covid-19 testing amid rising infections as SA enters its fourth wave.

“The results coming from our members show many of them have tested positive.

“But the other challenge with this one is that in some places the laboratories are not giving the results fast. So we are avoiding a situation where we have 10 delegates from Cape Town, and five test positive, and then they become our responsibility to quarantine them here [in Johannesburg], and it's Christmas time and all these factors.”

The congress would be rescheduled for after the fourth wave has subsided.

“Early next year, once we know the Covid-19 situation and how it continues, because we could not be reckless and have a convention of many people together when numbers are already showing an increase,” he said.

The Congress, as is standard, had on its agenda, “the constitutional amendments, our report-back on the financial year”, Motlanthe said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bafana vs Ghana: Tension continues to simmer over Fifa's World Cup decision

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that he personally called Ghana FA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo to seek ...
Sport
3 days ago

Fifa dismisses Safa's protest over Bafana's World Cup defeat to Ghana

The SA Football Association (Safa) has had its protest to Fifa against the result of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana in Cape ...
Sport
6 days ago

POLL | Do you think Fifa should call for replay of Bafana vs Ghana match?

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE that Fifa has responded to Safa's complaint and a disciplinary committee meeting will take place ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | This has gone too VAR: African football must keep its refs in check

Video assistant refereeing is essential to stop a repeat of the shenanigans that Bafana were subjected to in Ghana
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana vs Ghana: Tension continues to simmer over Fifa's World Cup decision Soccer
  2. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  3. City boss John Comitis: ‘I hope Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses’ Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs 'followed NICD and health department protocols' Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament