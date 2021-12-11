Soccer

Runaway train: Sundowns extend lead to 14 points with win over SuperSport

11 December 2021 - 22:32
Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Siyabonga Nhlapo of Supersport United in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on December 11 2021.
Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Siyabonga Nhlapo of Supersport United in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on December 11 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have tightened their grip at the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a hard-fought and crucial 1-0 win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

With this win the Brazilians have now opened a 14-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates. They remain the only team yet to lose a match in the league this season and unbeaten after 25 away league games.

SuperSport have dropped to fifth spot and coach Kaitano Tembo, if he is back in the dugout, will be under pressure during their remaining two matches of the year against Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City.

Sundowns took the lead after nine minutes when on-form attacker Peter Shalulile put the ball beyond the reach of SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule, who got a rare start between the sticks.

Shalulile, who rifled home his 12th goal of the season, was released by a cleverly-taken pass from Themba Zwane that gave SuperSport central defenders Kegan Johannes, Onismor Bhasera and Thatayone Dothlokwe no chance.

There is no rest for Sundowns as they have Baroka FC and Pirates on Tuesday and Friday as they continue with their bumper-to-bumper schedule before the Christmas break.

After Baroka and Pirates, the Brazilians will still have to contend with tricky clashes against unpredictable AmaZulu and improving Marumo Gallants before the festive break.

READ MORE

WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi was involved in a fracas at his team's DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Orlando Pirates find some sparkle snuffing out the lights of Galaxy

Orlando Pirates might have been frustrated at their high rate of draws in the opening half of the season, but slowly the gameplan of their coaching ...
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid

Ex-Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise has spoken about a period of his youth when he was eight when he was a "street kid" and lived "in the veld".
Sport
9 hours ago

OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment

The PSL is in danger of stepping onto a heavily soaped-up slip-and-slide that someone unwisely placed on a steep grass bank, at the bottom of which ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  4. City boss John Comitis: ‘I hope Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses’ Soccer
  5. Irene lodge in bio-bubble lockdown ahead of Indian team's arrival Cricket

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...