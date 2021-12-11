Soccer

WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium

11 December 2021 - 20:35 By Marc Strydom
Galaxy posted a video of the incident on their official Twitter account, which shows Sukazi being shockingly manhandled.
Image: Screenshot

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi was involved in a fracas at his team's DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening when security officials denied him access to the field.

The incident apparently took place before the game, lost 2-0 by Galaxy. In the video, security officials can be seen preventing Sukazi entrance to a door that leads to the press conference area, change rooms and tunnel that gives access to the field at Orlando.

Sukazi and some Galaxy officials then attempt to physically push Sukazi through the door, which is resisted by the security officials. Several SA Police Service officers are seen trying to calm the situation. 

Galaxy's tweet accompanying the video reads: “This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium. They don't want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field.”

It was not established at the time of publishing whether Sukazi eventually did gain access to the field or change rooms.

