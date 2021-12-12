Nkosingiphile Ngcobo shines as much-changed Kaizer Chiefs deservedly beat Sekhukhune United

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored a superb long-range strike and then laid on a second goal to help much-changed Kaizer Chiefs to a deserved 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United in their return to DStv Premiership action after a two-week Covid-19 enforced break at the FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Ngcobo, restored to the starting line-up after a stop-start season to date, was given too much time and space to shoot from 30-yards and his low drive arrowed into the bottom corner of the net for a first goal of the campaign. He then laid on a second for Phathutshedzo Nange later on after Sekhukhune dallied at the back and Ngcobo kept his cool to provide on a simple tap-in chance for the midfielder, who netted his first goal for the Soweto club.

Chiefs move up to second on the table, 12 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and potentially with a game in hand if they can persuade the Premier Soccer League that the two games they missed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in their squad can be played at a later date.

They had assistant coach Arthur Zwane running things from the dug-out with Stuart Baxter isolating and were forced into six changes to their starting line-up from the side that played in the 3-1 victory over Swallows FC last month. Those that remained were goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Daniel Cardoso and Thabani Dube, midfielder Happy Mashiane, and forward Bernard Parker, but the home side were without their in-form front duo of Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat.