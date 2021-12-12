Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of what he can do'

Fadlu Davids says Orlando Pirates' co-coaches are pleased with the all-round contribution of Kwame Peprah even if he is yet to score, saying the young Ghanaian striker “has so much potential”.

Peprah, 20, signed from Ghana's King Faisal in August, has played 10 times for Pirates in the DStv Premiership — six as a starter and four as a substitute — without scoring. But the muscular striker who plays at a high intensity has impressed with his classy touches around the opposition area, which have often played a part in his teammates scoring goals.

Peprah came agonisingly close to finally notching his first goal for Pirates in Saturday's 2-0 win against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, hitting the post in the first half. Again it was the class and intelligence of the run and link-up play with Deon Hotto that stood out in the movement, even if the striker was denied by the woodwork. Davids said Peprah has added an important dimension as a quality focal point to Bucs' attack, and goals seem sure to follow.

“We mustn't forget that he's young, he's coming from a different environment,” Davids said. “Of course when he joined us it was not about really putting him in, it was more about understanding how we want to play.

“And he's adapted well for a player coming from a different league where it's not so intense, so quick and so physical, to be able to settle the way he did. We are really happy with that and there's no pressure on him to score because he's made so much of a contribution with what he does, with his movement, his link-up play, with being that focal point.

“The goal will come. There was a perfect moment for him today, unfortunately hitting the post. But we're behind him, we're supporting him, we're sitting with him after each game to work on his movement, the timing getting into the box. When is the moment to drop and be available for the vertical pass, when is the moment to turn and spin and make runs behind the defence line.

“It's a work in progress in terms of him understanding how we want to play, but we're happy with his progress so far. He can only get better, he has so much potential and I don't think we've even seen half of what he can really do.”

Pirates, who jumped to second place from the Galaxy win, meet Swallows FC next in Tuesday night's original Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium.