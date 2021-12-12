‘They are coming thick and fast’ : Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi on their fixture pile-up

“They (matches) are coming thick and fast,” said Mngqithi as he looked at their fixture pile-up of four matches in 10 days before the festive break.

“It is another tough one because Baroka have not been doing well of late. It is always tough when you are playing against teams that are struggling because they have nothing to lose.

“They are going to give it their all through hard work on the field and they are one team that always gives us a tough time. We are optimistic because if we deliver our A-game, we will get something out of the match. But at the same time we are not entitled to win every match.

“It is not always easy, especially when you play against these teams that are in the relegation zone because they always pull surprises, and we have to be vigilant and never take them for granted.

“We must give them the respect that they deserve because you don’t want to be that surprise package, where a team that no-one thought will beat you actually ends up beating you. We will look at their matches and profile them correctly to make sure that we are ready for the match.”