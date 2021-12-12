Soccer

‘They are coming thick and fast’ : Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi on their fixture pile-up

12 December 2021 - 15:03
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi talks about their fixture pile-up.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi talks about their fixture pile-up.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

A quick turnaround of matches means that Mamelodi Sundowns will return to DStv Premiership action against Baroka at Loftus on Tuesday and coach Manqoba Mngqithi is wary of the strugglers.

The Brazilians go into this match looking to increase their lead at the top of the standings and register their third league win in succession after recent victories over Royal AM and SuperSport United.

Their mission to get three points is not going to be an easy one as Baroka and their coach Kgoloko Thobejane arrive in the nation's capital under tremendous pressure having failed to win in their last 10 league matches.

In this period of underachievement, the Limpopo side have lost six and drawn four matches. They have dropped to the bottom of the log standings and former coach Matsimela Thoka lost his job.

Mngqithi warns Mamelodi Sundowns against anxiety in Tshwane derby

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his players to guard against anxiety and arrogance when they take on SuperSport United in their ...
Sport
2 days ago

“They (matches) are coming thick and fast,” said Mngqithi as he looked at their fixture pile-up of four matches in 10 days before the festive break.

“It is another tough one because Baroka have not been doing well of late. It is always tough when you are playing against teams that are struggling because they have nothing to lose.

“They are going to give it their all through hard work on the field and they are one team that always gives us a tough time. We are optimistic because if we deliver our A-game, we will get something out of the match. But at the same time we are not entitled to win every match.

“It is not always easy, especially when you play against these teams that are in the relegation zone because they always pull surprises, and we have to be vigilant and never take them for granted.

“We must give them the respect that they deserve because you don’t want to be that surprise package, where a team that no-one thought will beat you actually ends up beating you. We will look at their matches and profile them correctly to make sure that we are ready for the match.”

Sundowns made to sweat for three points by determined Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to work right to the end for their nervy 3-2 win over stubborn Royal AM in the exciting DStv Premiership encounter at ...
Sport
3 days ago

After the narrow 1-0 win over SuperSport, Sundowns have a 14 point lead at the top, they remain the only team yet to lose a match in the league this season and they are unbeaten after 25 away league games.

“It was a game that we started very well, but surprisingly in the first three minutes they got a shot at goal from Moses Waiswa which was snap shot in front of our defence.

“But from there we recollected ourselves, came back stronger, managed to get a goal and after that managed to pile intensity a little bit. It was unfortunate to lose Thabiso Kutumela because he was very influential in our high press and from there we started to give a little bit of space and time to Jamie Webber who has got a very good diagonal ball and Kegan Johannes.

“It was not an easy game but we take the three points and the 1-0 and give credit to SuperSport because they played very well and Waiswa was today a revelation and he was influential behind Thamsanqa Gabuza,” said Mngqithi.

Sundowns coaches take responsibility for lack of structural clarity in win over Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says the coaching staff took responsibility for lack of proper preparation and clarity in roles and ...
Sport
3 days ago

SuperSport were without coach Kaitano Tembo and several other key players due to Covid-19 and stand-in coach Andre Arendse was full of praise for their performance.

“In a nutshell, I sit here with so much pride in the team for the way they performed. As thin as we came into this game today with some notable names missing from our starting line-up, all we wanted for the team was to compete.

“Against Sundowns that’s what you have to do, you have to compete for 90 minutes and when you do that you get something out of the game. I thought we deserved something out of the game, I thought as a team we pressed them in good areas. We won the ball and we created chances.

“We will look at the finishing abilities, at improving on being more clinical which is something that we always work on and I thought we pushed Sundowns in all departments.”

READ MORE

Why Sekhukhune coach Makhubedu is preparing for ‘test of character’ against Kaizer Chiefs

The match may be in doubt, but Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu says his team have been preparing for a “test of character” for their DStv ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of what he can do'

Fadlu Davids says Orlando Pirates' co-coaches are pleased with the all-round contribution of Kwame Peprah even if he is yet to score, saying the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Runaway train: Sundowns extend lead to 14 points with win over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns have tightened their grip at the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a hard-fought and crucial 1-0 win over SuperSport ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  2. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer
  4. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  5. Samuel Eto'o elected president of Cameroon ruling body Fecafoot Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...