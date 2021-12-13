Soccer

Fans ‘don’t miss Baxter’ as Chiefs return from Covid-19 outbreak with a win

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 December 2021 - 09:00
Stuart Baxter is isolating after a recent Covid-19 outbreak at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrated their side's return to the pitch after a Covid-19 outbreak, hailing assistant coach Arthur Zwane.

Zwane took charge of the side with Stuart Baxter in isolation. 

Kaizer Chiefs missed two fixtures after 48 cases of Covid-19 were reported within the team's camp. They shook off any cobwebs they may have had to register a strong 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Chiefs made six changes to the side that beat Swallows FC 3-1 last month, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo restored to the starting line-up.

He repaid the faith Zwane had in him, scoring a long range strike and setting up a second goal for Phathutshedzo Nange later on.

The Soweto giants move up to second on the table, 12 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. They have the tough task of trying to convince the Premier Soccer League to reschedule the two games they missed.

Fans were excited at Chiefs' return, with many claiming the side played better under Zwane and Baxter should “take all the time he needs” away from the coaching hot seat.

