Fans ‘don’t miss Baxter’ as Chiefs return from Covid-19 outbreak with a win
Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrated their side's return to the pitch after a Covid-19 outbreak, hailing assistant coach Arthur Zwane.
Zwane took charge of the side with Stuart Baxter in isolation.
Kaizer Chiefs missed two fixtures after 48 cases of Covid-19 were reported within the team's camp. They shook off any cobwebs they may have had to register a strong 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Sunday night.
Chiefs made six changes to the side that beat Swallows FC 3-1 last month, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo restored to the starting line-up.
He repaid the faith Zwane had in him, scoring a long range strike and setting up a second goal for Phathutshedzo Nange later on.
The Soweto giants move up to second on the table, 12 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. They have the tough task of trying to convince the Premier Soccer League to reschedule the two games they missed.
Fans were excited at Chiefs' return, with many claiming the side played better under Zwane and Baxter should “take all the time he needs” away from the coaching hot seat.
Class is permanent 🔥— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) December 12, 2021
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is proving that Baxter is clueless 😱#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DNX9fxWQ1c
Kaizer Chiefs must stop with this nonsense of disrespecting Arthur Zwane, his team performance is always far much better than the one of Baxter 😱 pic.twitter.com/yDW9OZdtQN— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) December 12, 2021
🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🙏 For Baxter to stay a Little longer in isolalation #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/nA1FFZy0vV— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) December 12, 2021
#Amakhosi4life.. 2 bad games under Baxter. One game under 10111, he becomes the most influential player in less than 29 min 💁 pic.twitter.com/U9W2E7swBQ— SKATANA SA MAPLASING 🇿🇦 (@BossruuRuphus) December 12, 2021
If there is one person that knows how to get the best out of youngsters, it's definitely Arthur Zwane, he deserves all the credit🙏🏾🙏🏾 Cool, Calm and Collected— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) December 12, 2021
Sekhukhune | Baxter
#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Js48XckWSt
Please bring Baxter back. I want to see something. Some are even gaining weight. pic.twitter.com/L8MdVJEJQl— lesh (@leshatalebepe) December 12, 2021
Than next match ur grandfather Baxter will bench Ncgobo n bring in Gomora #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/hgGncXPHvL— Lebohang Mtshali (@MalebzaMtshali) December 12, 2021
Even in isolation Stuart Baxter must go pic.twitter.com/fuUdDrl2bY— Quarantine FC ✌️ (@themba_le) December 7, 2021
Please tell Baxter to remain wherever he is!!!! We don't need him pic.twitter.com/BoggGBP8WE— nimza_mcm_capital (@Mandilakhe_V) December 12, 2021
On the real though Baxter should quarantine for the rest of the season#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xPjZfWCD3j— okSALAHyo (@WalterNova037) December 12, 2021
