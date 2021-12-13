WATCH LIVE | PSL chairman Irvin Khoza briefs media
13 December 2021 - 11:15
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is on Monday briefing the media to make a “special announcement”.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza is expected to address the briefing and provide clarity on a number of issues the league is confronted by, including Kaizer Chiefs' decision not to honour two games due to Covid-19.
Chiefs went back into training last week and played a match against Sekhukhune United on Sunday, which they won.
TimesLIVE
