Soccer

McCarthy puzzled by AmaZulu's lethargic performance after yet another draw

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
15 December 2021 - 14:06
AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy. Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy. Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Image: Darren Stewart

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left bemused by his team's failure to control proceedings in their 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Chippa United at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of a brace from Enga Nga inside the first 30 minutes, after Usuthu players made two crucial errors near the box when they needed to clear the danger.

McCarthy, who marked a year with the Durban club in Tuesday’s match, struggled to explain why his team battled to stamp their authority in the way they usually do in matches. Luvuyo Memela saved the day for Usuthu when he scored a brace after being introduced at the restart.

The draw was the sixth in a row for McCarthy’s team and 12th overall in 17 matches and didn’t move Usuthu from the eighth position they were occupying before meeting the Eastern Cape club.

“Credit to Chippa,” McCarthy said. “I think from where they are [near the bottom of the log], to come to us and high press us from the off and make us commit the mistakes we don't usually make.

“But ja, they put us under pressure and they got the opening goal in that manner. Again [in the second goal] they pressed us, where they won the ball high up the pitch and they played the ball to Eva Nga.”

McCarthy admitted that his defence struggled to contain the bulky Cameroonian striker who has scored five goals in the last four league games since Kurt Lentjies took over as Chippa coach.

“The speed and the power [of Nga] seem to have been a little bit too much for our two central defenders,” said McCarthy.

“They got the second goal and from there you just see your team really struggling and not sticking to the basics that they were supposed to, the tactics and game plan.

“We played Chippa three days prior to the second match and nothing has changed. They made one change from the squad they played against us and we made a few changes to freshen up the team.

“But we looked extremely flat-footed and in the second, well, something had to give.”

McCarthy will be hoping for a better performance from his troops when Usuthu visit Dan Malesela’s resurgent Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Friday.

Usuthu will wrap up the year with two tough matches, against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Monday and Orlando Pirates away on December 23.

MORE

Luvuyo Memela rescues a point for AmaZulu in dramatic four-goal thriller against Chippa

Luvuyo Memela came off the bench to rescue a point for AmaZulu as the KwaZulu-Natal side drew with Chippa United in a four-goal thriller at Kings ...
Sport
20 hours ago

PSL launches new competition driven by public voting

Fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ players will be teammates in this unique competition
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns march on with win against struggling Baroka

Mamelodi Sundowns have gone 24 matches unbeaten and stretched their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership to 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1 ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ex-Chiefs and Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral: ‘Sundowns is the big club now, ... Soccer
  2. Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi: 'One of the most disgraceful scenes ever seen in SA ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs will be understrength again when they meet Royal AM Soccer
  5. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...