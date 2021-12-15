McCarthy puzzled by AmaZulu's lethargic performance after yet another draw

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left bemused by his team's failure to control proceedings in their 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Chippa United at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of a brace from Enga Nga inside the first 30 minutes, after Usuthu players made two crucial errors near the box when they needed to clear the danger.

McCarthy, who marked a year with the Durban club in Tuesday’s match, struggled to explain why his team battled to stamp their authority in the way they usually do in matches. Luvuyo Memela saved the day for Usuthu when he scored a brace after being introduced at the restart.

The draw was the sixth in a row for McCarthy’s team and 12th overall in 17 matches and didn’t move Usuthu from the eighth position they were occupying before meeting the Eastern Cape club.

“Credit to Chippa,” McCarthy said. “I think from where they are [near the bottom of the log], to come to us and high press us from the off and make us commit the mistakes we don't usually make.

“But ja, they put us under pressure and they got the opening goal in that manner. Again [in the second goal] they pressed us, where they won the ball high up the pitch and they played the ball to Eva Nga.”

McCarthy admitted that his defence struggled to contain the bulky Cameroonian striker who has scored five goals in the last four league games since Kurt Lentjies took over as Chippa coach.

“The speed and the power [of Nga] seem to have been a little bit too much for our two central defenders,” said McCarthy.

“They got the second goal and from there you just see your team really struggling and not sticking to the basics that they were supposed to, the tactics and game plan.

“We played Chippa three days prior to the second match and nothing has changed. They made one change from the squad they played against us and we made a few changes to freshen up the team.

“But we looked extremely flat-footed and in the second, well, something had to give.”

McCarthy will be hoping for a better performance from his troops when Usuthu visit Dan Malesela’s resurgent Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Friday.

Usuthu will wrap up the year with two tough matches, against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Monday and Orlando Pirates away on December 23.