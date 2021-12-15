Sundowns technical team not clued up on the DSTV Compact Cup, says Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the technical team at Chloorkop doesn’t know much about the recently launched DSTV Compact Cup.

In a move that has received mixed reactions from clubs and fans this week, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza launched the competition scheduled for the end of next month while the DStv Premiership is on a break due to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mokwena said they will receive a brief from management on Wednesday on which direction to take because the competition has the potential to disrupt their preparations for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

According to competition fixtures, Sundowns have been grouped in Inland 2 together with neighbours SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United.

“ I don’t know too much about the competition,” Mokwena said after their hard fought 2-1 win over Baroka on Tuesday where they opened a 15 point gap at the top of the standings.

“The presser (to announce the competition) happened while we were on the training pitch on Monday but I listened to the catch-up version and I am still not so clued up.

“We have asked Sundowns management to keep us in the loop, but it was difficult for them to give us information on match day minus one on Monday. We will have our meeting on Wednesday and they will brief us on what direction to take.”

Mokwena said the competition comes at an awkward time for them because they want to use the Cup of Nations enforced break to prepare for the resumption of the Champions League and the second round of the domestic season.

“Clearly it comes in the space where we have our off-season break and we would love to have our players together for full recovery ahead of the second half of the season and the start of the Caf Champions League group stages.

“It is also the business end of the campaign but we will see how it goes and take it from there. At the moment, I don’t think I have enough information about the competition to give you concrete and conclusive answers.”