Sukazi on fracas at Pirates game at Orlando Stadium: 'In my view Khoza is implicated'

“In my conclusion I asked the executive committee: on what basis would a single club official, worse, a chairperson of a club, be refused entry to a match venue ... while carrying the NSL all access accreditation?

“Second, I've asked them to tell me the steps they will take against Orlando Pirates for their misconduct, including any of their officials, including the chairman [Khoza].

“You might find it hilarious, but yeah it is true, as much as he's the chairman of the league he's also chairman of Orlando Pirates. And in my view he's implicated because I spoke to him [on the phone during the incident], and of course the chief of security came back to say that I shouldn't go in.”

Repeated attempts to reach Khoza on his cellphone on Wednesday and Thursday were unsuccessful nor did he respond to requests to an SMS for reaction to Sukazi's statements. Pirates have yet to comment on Saturday’s incident.

Khoza was asked about it at a PSL press conference on Monday and referred the question to acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala, who said the league was waiting for reports to come in about the incident and would act appropriately.

Madlala also could not be reached on her cellphone despite repeated attempts on Wednesday and Thursday, and did not respond to an SMS request for comment on whether there had been any update on the reports she was receiving or further action.

Sukazi said he is asking the PSL to act with impartiality on the matter.

“Of course for such an act of criminality Orlando Pirates has to be charged, including all of its officials who are involved or implicated in this. And of course, there needs to be some punishment meted out to them.

“And that will illustrate that this football is not owned maybe by Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs or Sundowns, or by me or even Dr Khoza or Kaizer Motaung.”