Another one bites the dust: Chippa and Gavin Hunt 'part ways amicably'

17 December 2021 - 19:27 By Marc Strydom
Gavin Hunt and Chippa United have parted ways.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Chippa United have parted ways “in a mutual and amicable” agreement with coach Gavin Hunt, who was suspended from his duties last month.

Hunt had been put on suspension at the Eastern Cape club on November 15, after a start of one win in 10 matches.

Chippa said on Friday evening: “Chippa United have parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt in a mutual and amicable agreement after five months with the club.

“We reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt to terminate his contract as head coach. Four months' settlement was reached between the two parties.

“We extend our gratitude and support to Hunt and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Four-time DStv Premiership winner Hunt joined Chippa in the off-season having lasted two matches short of a season at Kaizer Chiefs in a poor 2020-21 campaign.

When he was suspended in November Chippa had said: "“Following the club having endured its worst start to the PSL of 10 matches and only one victory, the club has placed coach Gavin on a precautionary suspension while it investigates the matter according to its internal processes.”

Ex-Chippa midfielder Kurt Lentjies has been acting as caretaker-coach at a club notoriously trigger-happy with their coaches.

