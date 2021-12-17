Premiership clubs up in arms over DStv Compact Cup

Premiership clubs are concerned about injuries that can occur to their players in the DStv Compact Cup, and are disgruntled the Premier Soccer League (PSL) allegedly did not consult teams before announcing the tournament.

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi went on record this week expressing his “discomfort” about the tournament, scheduled for the league's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break in January. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena indicated their technical team were not clued up on the tournament when it was announced by the PSL on Monday.

TimesLIVE spoke to officials from four more DStv Premiership clubs, all on condition of anonymity, who expressed dissatisfaction about the format of a tournament that sees four compilation sides drawn from players voted for by the public from four streams of four top flight clubs.

The officials — three chairs and another senior official — said from conversations taking place between top flight teams they believed there was a general sentiment of unhappiness at almost all Premiership clubs about the tournament.

Clubs are up in arms that a tournament that uses their players, whose salaries they pay, and who they need fighting fit to compete for surviving relegation, finishing in the top eight, or trying to win the title at the crucial death end of the 2021-22 season, was organised without their consultation.

“How do they expect us to release our players for this competition, which we don’t know much about? We were not consulted at all about this and we still don’t have the full details of how it’s going to work,” one official told TimesLIVE.

“The other question is: who is going to benefit financially from it because players are definitely not going to get much participating. The only thing this competition will do is put more load on players who have been playing two matches a week.

“We all know cases of Covid-19 are rising. I will not be comfortable releasing players to an environment over which I don’t have control. What happens when a player comes back with a serious injury?”