Referee Gomes and assistant Siwela to do duty at Cameroon Afcon finals

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed referee Victor Gomes and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela will be among the officials doing duty at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Next year’s tournament will run from January 9 to 6 February to see which team will depose Algeria, who won the tournament in 2019 by beating Senegal in the final in Cairo, as African champions.

Gomes and Siwela are scheduled to travel to Cameroon early in the new year to undergo a mandatory refresher course organised prior to the tournament from January 3. The course will accompany physical, theoretical and technical tests.

Safa’s chair of the referees committee Natasha Tsichlas said she was proud the country has produced world-class match officials.

“The continuous appointment of our officials to oversee Fifa and Caf games is an indication that the continental and world football bodies have confidence in our officials,” Tsichlas.

“Over the years Safa has produced some world-class officials and we continue to do so on a constant basis. I would like to thank Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and head of Safa referees Abdul Ebrahim for the sterling job they are doing in making sure SA continues to churn out excellent match officials.

“Good luck to Gomes and Siwela. I am confident they will do the country proud as they have always done in the past,’’ said Tsichlas.

Bafana Bafana have not qualified for the Cameroon finals.